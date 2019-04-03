Nude dude in body paint, cat lady in bondage, human totems: Meet Jeffrey Deitch’s ‘People’

Yet that provocation pales in comparison to Narcissister’s “Totem,” a sculpture and performance piece. As I was regarding this hanging column of squatting sex dolls, a man came up behind me. Saying “Excuse me,” he placed a ladder in front of the piece, and two women, naked except for masks and merkins (a kind of breechcloth resembling pubic hair) approached. One climbed the ladder and perched on a seat below the uppermost doll; the other sat at the bottom of the column. Together with the dolls, they formed a totem pole of naked women.