Review: Jeffrey Kahane returns to L.A. Chamber Orchestra with Mozart and more

Smith is a violinist who has a nose-to-tail approach to instruments. Every inch of the instrument’s music-making potential is used. Surprise is what her pieces do. In “Tumblebird Contrails,” oceanic slow music that sounds like it is going nowhere goes somewhere. The brilliant “Hexacorallia” is like Vivaldi played by aliens who start it the way it’s supposed to be but find it much more interesting to translate it into their own language.