In Lara Schnitger's fabric art, truth stretches into fantasy

Installed there are a pair of flat wall-works, a free-standing sculpture, “Judith’s Sis,” and a trio of wall-mounted sculptures: “Slutstick-Durga” “Slutstick-Barbells” and “Slutstick-Sidekick.” The four sculptures may be the best works in the exhibition. The slapped-together simplicity of their materials — sweaters, earrings and wigs — is belied by their power to evoke fin-de-siècle Vienna, cabarets in West Berlin, totems cobbled from flotsam, urban scarecrows and Beverly Hills mannequins — made by someone with a wicked sense of humor and more formal rigor than usually accompanies such attitude.