Otis College of Art and Design President Bruce W. Ferguson departs

The college is celebrating its centennial this school year. Partly noting that milestone, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s satellite gallery at Charles White Elementary School (formerly the Otis Art Institute) has an exhibition about artist White, formerly head of the college’s drawing department. “Life Model: Charles White and His Students” will be on view until September. The California African American Museum in Exposition Park this month debuted “Plumb Line: Charles White and the Contemporary,” and LACMA is showing “Charles White: a Retrospective.”