Review: Michael Rakowitz remakes looted Iraqi antiquities with a modern message

The projects themselves are compelling — especially “Return,” which charts a Brooklyn storefront Rakowitz set up in a neighborhood with a sizable population of Iraqi immigrants. (His own maternal grandparents left Baghdad for New York in 1946, fleeing the stressed aftermath of World War II.) The video chronicles his 2004 plan to ship packages to Iraq for free for locals, as well as to import Iraqi dates to the U.S. for the ﬁrst time since the war.