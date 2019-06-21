Review: In ‘Mysterious Circumstances’ at the Geffen, the case of the Sherlock superfan

When I first read the story, I remember thinking that only somebody very smart could find a stage or screen path through this literary hall of mirrors, with art imitating life imitating art in every direction. The script by Mitnick (“The Siegel”) is an impressive piece of craftsmanship, weaving different time periods, historical and fictional characters, and fantasy and reality into a crazy edifice that ought to collapse at once but holds for a good long time — also a testament to the direction, the dazzling design elements and the charming cast, which includes local stage stars Leo Marks, Hugo Armstrong, Helen Sadler and John Bobek, all in multiple roles. Their zeal, their diverse characterizations and their startlingly rapid costume changes prop up even the droopier, more sentimental scenes well into the second act.