Review: Esa-Pekka Salonen and Peter Sellars create Stravinsky myths for our time

In Disney, Sellars had to do without George Tsypin’s set, which requires an opera house stage. Nor did he have the luxury for an L.A. Phil subscription concert of a chorus and actress with whom he could spend weeks rehearsing. But he had the same four dancers and tenor. The Los Angeles Master Chorale sat on an elevated stage behind the orchestra, where they were joined near the end by the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus seated on the stage floor and where the dancers and tenor Paul Groves also performed. Cécilia Tsan spoke her narration in front of the musicians. Helene Siebrits’ original costumes and James F. Ingalls’ elaborate original lighting were necessarily simplified for the situation but still effective.