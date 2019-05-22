Four blocks along Grand Avenue offer a sketch of shifting ideas in public art

Lipchitz, a sculptor of allegorical subjects in Cubist forms, titled the work “Peace on Earth.” The composition derived from an earlier sculpture, designed by the Lithuanian-born Jewish artist for a Catholic church in France. But his abstractions transform religious imagery into something more secular and universal: The Madonna is now a picture of openhearted warmth, with the stylized pelicans around the aureole’s base shedding their traditional symbolism of Christian sacrifice to become a decorative interlace of celebratory nature. The dove, by the 1960s an international icon signifying peace, crowns a monolith erected at the Vietnam War’s height.