SoCal museum listings, Jan. 27-Feb. 3: ‘Self-Help Graphics, 1983-1991’ at Laguna Art Museum and more

Openings
Self-Help Graphics, 1983-1991 Highlights from the museum’s collection of prints from the East Los Angeles printmaking workshop and arts center. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Now on view; ends May 27. Closed Wed. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (949) 494-8971.
Beatriz Cortez: Trinidad / Joy Station Installation by the L.A.-based artist celebrates indigenous peoples and multiculturalism; with the companion installation “Beatriz Cortez & Rafa Esparza: Nomad 13.” Also on display: “Focus Iran 3: Contemporary Photography and Video.” Craft Contemporary (formerly the Craft & Folk Art Museum), 5814 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Opens Sun.; ends May 12. Closed Mon. $5, $7; veterans, active military and children under 10, free. (323) 937-4230.
Call and Response, When We Say... You Say Collaborative project between UAM collection and the Wilmington art collective Slanguage examines the intersection of high art and pop culture. The University Art Museum, California State University, Long Beach, 1250 N. Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach. Starts Mon.; ends April 14. Closed Fri.-Sun. Free. (562) 985-5761.
Sculptures by Enrique Martínez Celaya Two large bronzes by the Cuban American artist — “The Gambler” and “The Landmark” — go on view in an outdoor garden; also on display: Martínez Celaya’s painting “The Crown,” now on view in the main gallery. The Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Starts Wed. Closed Tue. $13-$29; children under 4, free. (626) 405-2100.
Hammer Projects: Tschabalala Self Self’s “Bodega Run” installation examines the neighborhood corner store as communal space. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Starts Sat.; ends April 28. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 443-7000.
Power of Pattern: Central Asian Ikats from the David and Elizabeth Reisbord Collection Features over 60 intricately patterned traditional robes. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts next Sun.; ends July 28. Closed Wed. $10-$25; members and children 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010.
Critics’ Choices
Robert Pruitt: Devotion Pruitt’s first solo L.A. museum show features a dozen of his spellbinding charcoal, conte and pastel drawings, a selection of his sculptures, and works by a handful of others who have influenced him. Self-possession radiates from the subject of each portrait, drawn to be palpably human but endowed with the monumentality of deities. Pruitt’s devotion extends to his mentors but also to these ordinary gods in our midst. (L.O.) California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, L.A. Now through Feb. 17. Closed Mon. Free. (213) 744-7432.