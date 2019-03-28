Weekend Picks: Cirque du Soleil, Micaela Taylor, Malpaso Dance and more

You have a wealth of arts events from which to choose this weekend, including the return of Cirque du Soleil, new work from up-and-coming choreographer Micaela Taylor, and pianist Hélène Grimaud sitting in with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. The Malpaso Dance Company of Cuba does a three-night stand at the Wallis, the dramas “Heisenberg” and “Rotterdam” get return engagements, tap-dance star Savion Glover teams up with Rachael Worby’s Muse/ique orchestra, and a musical celebration of spring takes place in Watts.