Review: With ‘Julius Weezer,’ the Troubies conspire to wreak brainy mayhem

Shot through with moral ambiguity, Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” provides the troupe with particularly meaty — and ever-topical — material. The strongman title character is loved by the crowd but feared by the elite. Vowing to take him down, conspirators claim they are acting to save the republic from a dictator. Orations function like social media, swaying the populace into opposing camps. The bracing irony of L.A. rock band Weezer cleverly complements the tale.