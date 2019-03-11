Review: In ‘Be More Chill,’ the adolescent angst of ‘Evan Hansen’ gets a wacky (and loud) A.I. twist

Based on a novel by Ned Vizzini, “Be More Chill,” which had an off-Broadway run last year, follows the trials and tribulation of Jeremy Heere (Will Roland), a high-school junior in suburban New Jersey who’s incapacitated by social awkwardness. Spurned and bullied at school and frustrated at home by his depressed father, who hasn’t put on pants since Jeremy’s mother left him, he becomes ludicrously tongue-tied in the presence of Christine (Stephanie Hsu), whose squealing zeal for theater entices him to sign up for the new school play, “A Midsummer Nightmare About Zombies.”