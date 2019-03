Review: ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ from Roundabout Theatre has more showmanship than chemistry

The deepest attachment any of the characters has in this revival is to the theater itself. Ellis romanticizes the backstage world far more than he romanticizes any of the couples. From the ghost light throwing off its lonely illumination to the way O’Hara takes a female company member’s hand during an ensemble number, the show expends all its sentimentality on a profession that regularly brings its members into provisional intimacy, only to dissolve these ties once it’s time to move on to the next gig.