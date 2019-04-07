Review: ‘The White Album,’ Joan Didion and the seismic shifts of California in the ’60s

The first order of business wasn’t the landmark text but an introduction to an onstage audience of people in their 20s who volunteered to participate in the show as auditors of a parallel experience that, through the magic of headsets and soundproofing, only they were privy to. These adjunct performers were also used at times to flesh out scenic tableaux inside a translucent room that initially stood in for the rambling house on Franklin Avenue that Didion rented with her husband and child at a time when the coherent world seemed hellbent on committing suicide.