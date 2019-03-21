Spring theater picks: Dianne Wiest, Lucas Hnath, Nia Vardalos, ‘Niceties’ and ‘Falsettos’

Based on the book of advice columns by Cheryl Strayed, “Tiny Beautiful Things” — headed to Pasadena Playhouse in a production starring the play’s original star, Nia Vardalos — moved me to wipe my eyes more than once in a different production earlier this year at San Diego’s Old Globe. “Falsettos,” part of the Ahmanson’s lineup, could make a statue weep during its hospital room climax. And I practically had to carry my best friend out of the theater in New York after we saw “Daniel’s Husband,” which will have its Southern California premiere at the Fountain Theatre.