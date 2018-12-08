Why Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson traveled all the way to West Africa to score 'Black Panther'

Göransson built the score, which was just nominated for a Golden Globe, on the foundation of these and other elements of native Africana — including an overall sense of traditional rhythm inspired by a trove of old field recordings he found at the International Library of African Music in South Africa. He then planted the requisite, superheroic symphony orchestra (recorded at Abbey Road Studios) and hip-hop beats — for the Oakland-born Killmonger — into that soil, rather than the other way around.