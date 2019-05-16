Emmys 2019: 'Game of Thrones' and 'Veep' look to go out on top

Why it won: Everyone might not have loved Ray Romano’s sturdy family sitcom, but enough people liked it enough to give it two series Emmys — two more than Larry David’s acclaimed “Curb Your Enthusiasm” has ever won. “Curb” was on a break in 2005. “The Office” was finding its legs (it would win for its second season) and “30 Rock” and “Modern Family” were a couple of years away from dominating for the next near-decade. That left an opening for “Raymond,” a reliably funny and sometimes psychologically astute comedy, to win. That “Raymond” prevailed twice and the cast of “Parks and Recreation” never took the Emmy stage highlights the arbitrary nature of awards shows. Things aren’t always fair.