Kate Beckinsale on ‘The Widow,’ playing a vampire and her backup career

"It's quite a nice thing to start with somebody who's at their most vulnerable who does end up finding reserves they may not know they have," said Beckinsale of her character's trajectory. She also discussed the challenges of starring in her first major television series, the sheer physicality of her role as vampire Selene in the "Underworld" franchise, and what she might have done if the acting thing didn't work out. "I'd like to have been a doctor," she said. "I'd still like to be a doctor; it's just that I'm phobic of vomit."