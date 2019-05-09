Kate Beckinsale on ‘The Widow,’ playing a vampire and her backup career

Kate Beckinsale has starred in period dramas ("Much Ado About Nothing," "Emma"), action films (the "Underworld" series, "Van Helsing") and comedy ("Serendipity," "The Last Days of Disco"). The British performer's genre-jumping continues with her move into television drama via Amazon Prime's eight-part miniseries "The Widow."
Beckinsale, who jokingly described her genre-jumping career as "schizophrenic" during a recent stop at the Los Angeles Times studio, plays the bereaved Georgia Wells in the streaming series. Georgia believes she lost her husband in a plane crash over the Democratic Republic of the Congo three years prior until she spots him in a news report about unrest in the troubled region. She sets out to find her husband, but what she finds on each step of the journey only deepens the mystery … and strengthens her resolve.
"It's quite a nice thing to start with somebody who's at their most vulnerable who does end up finding reserves they may not know they have," said Beckinsale of her character's trajectory. She also discussed the challenges of starring in her first major television series, the sheer physicality of her role as vampire Selene in the "Underworld" franchise, and what she might have done if the acting thing didn't work out. "I'd like to have been a doctor," she said. "I'd still like to be a doctor; it's just that I'm phobic of vomit."
Click the video below to watch the full interview.