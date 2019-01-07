A night of surprises at the Golden Globes adds twists to the Oscar race

“I’m thinking of my mom, who really sublimated herself to my father her whole life, and in her 80s she said to me, ‘I feel I haven’t accomplished anything,’ and it was so not right,” Close said. “What I’ve learned through this whole experience is that women, we’re nurturers, that’s what’s expected of us. We have our children and we have our husbands, if we’re lucky enough, and we have our partners. But we have to find personal fulfillment. We have to follow our dreams. We have to say ‘I can do that and I should be allowed to do that.’”