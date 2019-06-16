‘Fortnite’ built a mini theme park complete with scented characters at the Forum

This was an event that spoke directly to the game’s dedicated players, doing so with just enough over-the-top carnival-like trappings to make the clueless feel welcome. As attendees completed events, including an obstacle course that had to be navigated inside a giant, inflatable ball, they would essentially “level up” by earning stamps. Every three or four stamps could be redeemed for real-world merchandise such as event-exclusive pins or a glow-in-the-dark “V-buck,” the in-game currency that looks like a poker chip.