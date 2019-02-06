‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 first-look photos released just in time for fans who need to catch up

The final countdown for the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” is officially underway.
HBO released the first images from its long-running fantasy drama series on Wednesday, and don’t worry: There are no traces of any knights with specific marketing ties to adult beverages.
Instead, most of these new photos depict the show’s remaining major players — Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Sansa Stark and Cersei Lannister — looking pensively off into the distance.
Much like the previously released teases, the stills feature no real clues as to what events might be unfurling around the characters, but it does seem like things are pretty cold. Winter is finally here after all.
Fans will remember that Season 7 of “Game of Thrones” ended back in August 2017 with the Wall torn down, Littlefinger executed and Jon’s parentage finally revealed.
And good news for people who feel like they’re in need of a more thorough refresher. People who start watching “Game of Thrones” from the very beginning will be completely caught up for the final season premiere if they watch one episode per day starting today.
The six-episode eighth season of “Game of Thrones” will premiere April 14.