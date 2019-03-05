Hello Kitty is getting her own English-language movie

Hello Kitty — who is not a cat but a human girl, by the way — was introduced on a coin purse in Japan in the 1970s. The expressionless, bow-clad persona arrived in the U.S. shortly after and became a global phenomenon, spawning more merch than can be ejected from an automatic pencil box. (We’re talking some 50,000 branded products each year, with cafes, airplanes and fan conventions inspired by her too.)