Readers react to coverage of George Clooney's 'Catch-22' and more 'Game of Thrones'

The L.A. Times is the paper of record for Angelenos. You lost a brilliant opportunity to highlight a fine documentary about one of our greatest creative musical times, the era that launched the California Sound and the people who gave our city this cultural gift. By not putting the review of “Echo in the Canyon” [“Jingle Jangle Days Echo in ‘Canyon’,” May 24] on the front of the Calendar section you lost a great opportunity to showcase a fine film and a very important era for those of us who loved music and lived it. Both Andrew Slater and Jakob Dylan deserve better, as they too are part of the musical zeitgeist of Los Angeles along with the originators of the music that indeed “echoed from Laurel Canyon” and reverberated all over the world. Please, next time have more respect (and better placement) for Los Angeles, its music, creators and musicians.