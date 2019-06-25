Poignant #BourdainDay celebrates Anthony Bourdain’s birthday

View this post on Instagram

IMPORTANT!! JUNE 25th - #BOURDAINDAY On this day we will celebrate the Life, Legacy & Birthday of our Dear Friend Anthony. Wherever you are & whoever you’re with, on 06/25 join @chefjoseandres & I by taking a moment to post & share your tributes & memories of Anthony using #BourdainDay & wish him Peace, Love and a very Happy Birthday on his journey. Regram / Spread the word! Cheers! 💙🙏🏼🍻🎈🌎🕊