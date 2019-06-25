Poignant #BourdainDay celebrates Anthony Bourdain’s birthday

In late May, world-renowned chefs Éric Ripert and José Andrés posted a video on Instagram to tell the world that on June 25 they would be celebrating Bourdain Day to honor their late friend, the chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain.
The day commemorates what would have been Bourdain’s 63rd birthday. The star of CNN’s “Parts Unknown” died in June 8, 2018, of a suicide.
How does one celebrate Bourdain Day? It’s simple.
In an Instagram post, Ripert invited Bourdain’s admirers to mark the day by “cheering Tony anywhere you want taking a moment to post & share your tributes & memories of Anthony using #BourdainDay & wish him Peace, Love and a very Happy Birthday on his journey.”
Other celebrities, friends and guests of “Parts Unknown” have taken to posting and toasting on social media.