Bradley Cooper's star is reborn at American Cinematheque tribute to his career

Throughout the evening, Cooper also heard the heartfelt words of his three-time director David O. Russell ("He has a gift for capturing what's human"), his longtime friend Brian Klugman (in school, "he wasn't just the most handsome kid in the class, he was dangerously talented"), his “Elephant Man” costar Patricia Clarkson ("How refreshing to work with a man in Hollywood who thinks of the word 'peer' as a noun, not a verb") and Taya Kyle, the widow of Chris Kyle, the U.S. Navy SEAL Cooper portrayed in "American Sniper."