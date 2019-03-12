In her R. Kelly interview, Gayle King proves she’s got nothing to prove

Social media and #MeToo has changed all that. The modern news cycle waits for no man, and folks who unexpectedly find themselves in the middle of a media storm one afternoon may find themselves on the morning shows the next day. After the racist comments he made in an interview were published last month, Liam Neeson showed up on the morning shows the next day, where he found himself explaining, clarifying and apologizing rather than promoting his movie. For better or worse, “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts landed the first interview with Jussie Smollett after he alleged he had been attacked. (The fact that two black women landed big interviews in a short period of time apparently confused Fox News host Jesse Watters, who thought King had conducted both.)