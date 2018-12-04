Advertisement

'Vice,' 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace' lead 2019 Golden Globe nominations

By Los Angeles Times staff
Dec 04, 2018 | 1:00 PM
'Vice,' 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace' lead 2019 Golden Globe nominations
The setup begins for last year's Golden Globes Awards. The ceremony will return for the 76th edition on Sunday, Jan. 6. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The nominations for the 76th Golden Globes were unveiled this morning in Los Angeles, with Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater sharing announcement duties.

On the film side, the biopic ‘Vice’ was the leader with six nominations, including best motion picture comedy or musical. On the TV side, ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ came out on top.

Advertisement

The Golden Globe Awards are scheduled to air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, at 5 p.m. (Pacific).

Check out the full list of nominees at the link below:
FULL COVERAGE: 2019 Golden Globe nominations »

Complete list of nominees:

Animated feature film

"Ralph Breaks the Internet"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mirai"

Screenplay

"Green Book"

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

"Vice"

"The Favourite"

"Roma"

Advertisement

Foreign language film

"Capernaum" (Lebanon)

"Roma" (Mexico)

“Girl” (Belgium)

“Never Look Away”

"Shoplifters" (Japan)

Score

“A Quiet Place”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Black Panther”

“First Man”

TV series, comedy

"Kidding"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Barry"

"The Good Place"

”The Kominsky Method"

Actress in a TV series, comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Debra Messing, "Will & Grace"

Candice Bergen, "Murphy Brown"

Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Limited Series

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

"Sharp Objects"

"Escape at Dannemora"

“A Very English Scandal”

“The Alienist”

Actor in a TV series, comedy

Jim Carrey, "Kidding"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Sasha Baron Cohen, “Who Is America”

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Actress in a TV movie or limited series

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"

Laura Dern, "The Tale"

Patricia Arquette, " Escape at Dannemora"

Connie Britton, “Dirty John”

Regina King, “Seven Seconds”

Actor in a TV movie or limited series

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"

Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace"

Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"

Daniel Bruhl, “The Alienist”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV movie

Edgar Ramirez, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Supporting actress in a TV series, limited series or TV movie

Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"

Penelope Cruz, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Actress in a TV series, drama

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Julia Roberts, "Homecoming"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Director

Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"

Actor in a TV series, drama

Stephan James, "Homecoming"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Richard Madden, “The Bodyguard”

Actor in a supporting role in a motion picture

Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Timothee Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"

Sam Rockwell, "Vice"

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Actress in a motion picture, drama

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Glenn Close, "The Wife"

Rosamund Pike, "A Private War"

Nicole Kidman, “Destroyer”

Actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Charlize Theron, "Tully"

Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade"

TV series, drama

"Homecoming"

"Killing Eve"

"Pose"

"The Americans"

"The Bodyguard"

Actress in a supporting role in a motion picture

Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Emma Stone, "The Favourite"

Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"

Amy Adams, "Vice"

Claire Foy, “First Man”

Actor in a motion picture, drama

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"

John David Washington, "BlacKkKlansman"

Lucas Hedges, "Boy Erased"

Motion picture, musical or comedy

"Vice"

"The Favourite"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Crazy Rich Asians"

“Green Book”

Motion picture, drama

"A Star Is Born"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

Best song

“All the Stars” - Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies” - Dumplin

“Requiem for a Private War” - A Private War

“Revelation” - Boy Erased

“Shallow” - A Star Is Born

Advertisement
Advertisement