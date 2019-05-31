Why this avowed Disney ‘apologist’ finds it harder to believe in the magic of Disneyland

Of course Disneyland, and Disney Studios, were always big business, and the tension between Walt’s vision of a place where families can experience magic together and his desire to run a big profitable company began long before construction even began. The wonderful and underappreciated “Saving Mr. Banks” tells the story of how the creator of Mary Poppins long refused to sell Disney the rights to her stories because, to her, Walt reeked of commercialism and Disneyland was a place full of machines designed to make money. (And that was back when admission was a dollar and you paid only for the rides you went on. Lord only knows what P.L. Travers would make of Disneyland now.)