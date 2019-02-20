Jussie Smollett now a suspect in Chicago police's criminal investigation

Chicago police announced Wednesday that Jussie Smollett is now a suspect in a criminal investigation.
The detectives who have been investigating an alleged attack against the “Empire” actor are presenting evidence that Smollett filed a false police report to a Cook County Grand Jury, said Chicago police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi in a post on Twitter.
“Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by Chicago Police for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony),” tweeted Guglielmi.
Police had initially been investigating the Jan. 29 attack as a possible hate crime. The incident allegedly involved two people approaching the 36-year-old actor and musician while yelling racist and homophobic slurs. Smollett is openly gay and plays a gay character on “Empire.”
But on Saturday, Guglielmi said the trajectory of the investigation had “shifted” due to information received from two brothers who were arrested and released without charges last week. He did not elaborate on what that meant.