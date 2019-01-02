Ricky Martin welcomes third child, a baby girl named Lucia

Ricky Martin has a new little lady in his life, and her name is Lucia.
The Latin pop star welcomed his first daughter with husband Jwan Yosef, sharing the news on Instagram on New Year’s Day.
“We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef,” wrote Martin, 47, posting a photo of him and Yosef holding the infant’s hands. “It has been a special time for us and we cant wait to see where this stellar baby will take us.”
The Grammy- and Emmy-nominated star said he and his husband, a Syrian-born Swedish artist, and their 10-year-old twin sons “have fallen in love with Lucia,” but he did not reveal any additional birth details.
Martin welcomed Matteo and Valentino in August 2008 via surrogate. Around this time last year, he revealed that he and Yosef had wed about a year after confirming their engagement.