Rosie O'Donnell, Ava DuVernay, Rob Reiner and other admirers mourn Penny Marshall

From wisecracking Laverne on “Laverne & Shirley” to directing one of the greatest sports films of all time (“A League of Their Own”), Penny Marshall left a lasting mark on the comedy world.
Marshall died at her home in Hollywood Hills on Monday night due to complications from diabetes. She was 75.
As word of her death spread, the internet immediately began to memorialize the director’s achievements.
Some celebrated Marshall’s iconic monogrammed sweaters from her sitcom stardom days, and others praised her masterful direction of Tom Hanks in “Big.” But all mourned the woman who, along with Cindy Williams, immortalized the words “Schlemiel! Schlimazel! Hasenpfeffer Incorporated!” in the opening credits of “Laverne & Shirley.”
Or as “League of Their Own” star Rosie O’Donnell so eloquently put it, “simply heartbroken.”
1996 Kmart TV Commercial with Penny Marshall and Rosie O'Donnell https://t.co/XHOgyrCBhs via @YouTube - simply heartbroken #ripPENNY— ROSIE (@Rosie) December 18, 2018
#RIPPennyMarshall She was funny & so smart. She made the transition from sitcom star to A List movie director with ease & had a major impact on both mediums. All that & always relaxed, funny & totally unpretentious. I was lucky to have known & worked with her. https://t.co/pf2kfIkCH4— Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) December 18, 2018
Thank you, Penny Marshall. For the trails you blazed. The laughs you gave. The hearts you warmed. pic.twitter.com/7qPKJa6ApH— Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 18, 2018
“I’m terribly sad to hear the news about Penny passing. My heart goes out to Tracy Reiner and her family. Penny brought so much joy to so many and will be sorely missed. I will be forever grateful to her for letting me be a part of A League of Their Own.” Geena Davis— GeenaDavisInstitute (@GDIGM) December 18, 2018
Penny Marshall brought us great laughter and truly broke new ground as a director. Neither a schlemiel, nor ever a schlimazel, she shall be missed by her many fans. Rest in peace.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 18, 2018
A generation before the current crop of female directors Penny Marshall made such memorable films as ‘Big’, ‘A League of Their Own’ and ‘Awakenings’. Let her not be forgotten. #PennyMarshall #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/1c1iT6V3eI— Leonard Maltin (@leonardmaltin) December 18, 2018
I grew up wanting to be as funny as Penny Marshall, and had the pleasure of meeting her a few times. Watch some old Laverne and Shirley to see why her brother Garry insisted on casting her. Comedy gold, she was. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/DhP10j7m8s— Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) December 18, 2018
Oh Penny Marshall. 💔 Rest In Peace and thank you for everything.❤️— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) December 18, 2018
Penny Marshall was the first woman to direct a movie that grossed $100 million dollars at a time when the mean ticket price was about 4 bucks. And the movie - BIG - is excellent and ages so well. #RIP— John Ross Bowie (@JohnRossBowie) December 18, 2018
#RIP To the AMAZING Penny Marshall. Thank you for Laverne, thank you for the laughs.— michelle visage (@michellevisage) December 18, 2018
Yesterday I held a Golden Gloves award from the 1930’s, given to me by Penny Marshall.— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 18, 2018
Hadn’t seen it in years.
Then today’s news...
Penny told me the story of Jim Braddock, which became the movie Cinderella Man. She was kind, she was crazy,so talented and she loved movies. RIP
Can’t believe I now have to live in a world without Penny Marshall in it pic.twitter.com/SkmQPbxELp— Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) December 18, 2018
NO! Goddamit. I had the good fortune to be directed by her once and she was sharp and smart and hilarious. And A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN still holds up. What an amazing talent. https://t.co/m93JikF3ld— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 18, 2018
One of the greatest scenes in sports cinema— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 18, 2018
R.I.P. Penny Marshall pic.twitter.com/Los3DFqUv9
Penny Marshall was a loyal friend, a pioneer for women in film, and true supporter of women in the industry. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/UL2yAgbNUr— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 18, 2018
I watched Big, A League of Their Own, and (weirdly) Jumpin’ Jack Flash (co-written by Nancy Meyers) all the time as a kid. Those movies made me a Penny Marshall fan! More importantly, they made me gay. Thank you for everything, Penny.— bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) December 18, 2018
R.I.P. Penny Marshall. So talented and funny. A big loss.— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 18, 2018
One of my most treasured memories is the year I spent on an animated series with Penny Marshall and spending the time before every table read chainsmoking and drinking diet cokes with her on the Fox lot while she told me hilarious stories from her life. Gonna miss you, Penny.— Peter Atencio (@Atencio) December 18, 2018
Oh no! Rats! RATS! RATS! Penny Marshall! RATS! https://t.co/ENPSclDsVy— Hart Hanson (@HartHanson) December 18, 2018
Aw man, Penny Marshall. She did it all and her acting and directing was beloved by multiple generations. She also had one of the best Bronx accents in show business. RIP.— James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) December 18, 2018
.@TheSimpsons Penny Marshall our first guest star and a great talent. You will be missed! pic.twitter.com/uasxznXHIl— Al Jean (@AlJean) December 18, 2018
She was an incredible artist. Met her when I was a broke young actor. She gave me her court side seats to a Clippers game. "Here, I can't watch them lose anymore." I felt like such a big shot with my friends that night sitting in Penny Marshall's seats watching the Clippers lose. https://t.co/ndTWYQnYQA— alan tudyk (@AlanTudyk) December 18, 2018
So long to Penny Marshall, our first guest star. The Babysitter Bandit in Some Enchanted Evening (7G01). Great comedic actor and director. RIP pic.twitter.com/d43fyN5O68— David Silverman (@tubatron) December 18, 2018
Sad to hear of Penny Marshall’s passing. a great comedienne a terrific director and a dear friend.— Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) December 18, 2018
I always loved the subtlety of this scene, in which Penny Marshall makes a point about mistaking the impact of systemic barriers against black people (women in particular) with a lack of ability, talent or potential https://t.co/MWaqt5osZ6— Judah Maccabeets🍝 (@AdamSerwer) December 18, 2018
Rest in peace, Penny. Such a wonderful, funny and talented lady. Without her support and encouragement, I would not be where I am today. She will be missed. 💔 #PennyMarshall pic.twitter.com/F9ksywXYuG— Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) December 18, 2018
Penny Marshall accomplished so much in her career. But if you are my age you will always remember her like this, with the L on her sweater, drinking milk and Pepsi on Tuesday nights. A big piece of our childhood goes with her. #RIP Penny, thanks for making us laugh so many times. pic.twitter.com/dIasexXECC— Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 18, 2018
Aw, nuts. Penny Marshall directed "A League of Their Own," which is one of the best baseball films ever, full stop. And "Big," the best body-switch movie ever, again, full stop. What a talent.https://t.co/eaGUDtBFYv— John Scalzi (@scalzi) December 18, 2018
RIP Penny Marshall. One of my favorite directors. Her movies blended comedy and drama better than anyone. pic.twitter.com/NKNM8VeRL8— Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) December 18, 2018
I grew up watching Laverne & Shirley— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) December 18, 2018
I met Penny Marshall few times @WWE events & a few signings Always very nice
I will have a milk & @pepsi in her honor
#pennymarshall? Damn. I’m going to poor out a little milk and a Pepsi for my homegirl.— Josh Hopkins (@MrJoshHopkins) December 18, 2018
"I have a strange combination of fearlessness and massive insecurity." RIP the highly relatable and wildly barrier-breaking actor/director/writer #PennyMarshall.— Cindi Leive (@cindi_leive) December 18, 2018
Oh Rest In Peace dear Penny Marshall we have had many laughs through the years. This is very sad news.— Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) December 18, 2018
Mourning the loss of a funny, poignant, and original American voice. Penny Marshall was a pioneer in television and the big screen who understood humor comes in many forms and some of life's deeper truths require a laugh. She will be missed. May she RIP.— Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 18, 2018
Penny Marshall was one of the most important trailblazers. Her comedic talents brought success & fame, but she truly broke the mold w her directing- Big, Awakenings, A League of Their Own- becoming the first woman to direct a movie that grossed $100+ mil. 🙏 Rest in love, PM ❤️🌥— Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) December 18, 2018
We join the baseball community in mourning the passing of Penny Marshall, director of "A League of Their Own." pic.twitter.com/RITPLo5xN7— MLB (@MLB) December 18, 2018
I just heard of Penny Marshall's passing. I was such and admirer of hers, such talent she had. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans. She and her wonderful brother are reunited. -Barbara— Barbara Eden (@Barbara_Eden) December 18, 2018
OH NO! This is a loss. I cannot express how much I, as a child, loved Laverne and Shirley. Penny Marshall is literally why I love a monogram. - J https://t.co/1OsKI1XWmY— Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) December 18, 2018
This news hits with amazingly deep sadness. The world lost a lot of funny today. RIP— Christmas Titus (@TitusNation) December 18, 2018
