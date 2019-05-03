Advertisement

Kelly Clarkson had appendix removed hours after hosting Billboard awards

By Associated Press
May 03, 2019 | 7:10 AM
Kelly Clarkson had appendix removed hours after hosting Billboard awards
Kelly Clarkson arrives for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE/REX)

Kelly Clarkson had her appendix removed Thursday, hours after hosting the Billboard Music Awards.

The 37-year-old tweeted she “may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain.” She flew home to Los Angeles after Wednesday night’s show in Las Vegas and had surgery on Thursday.

Advertisement
She hated ‘From Justin to Kelly.’ But Kelly Clarkson is ready to act again in ‘UglyDolls’ »

Despite the pain, Clarkson performed her new song, “Broken & Beautiful,” and opened the awards show with a medley of some of the year’s biggest hits. It was the second year in a row that she hosted the awards.

Clarkson tweeted she’s “feeling awesome.”

She closed her tweet with a hashtag of the showbiz mantra: “TheShowMustGoOn.”

Advertisement
Advertisement