Terrence Malick, Pedro Almodóvar and Ira Sachs films join the 72nd Cannes Film Festival lineup

To hear it from the most vocal complainers in attendance, last year’s Festival de Cannes was an event of unforgivable scarcity. There were no Netflix movies, due to an ongoing “feud” with the streaming service; there were not enough American directors or Hollywood stars; and, as ever, there were not enough movies directed by women represented in the competition for the Palme d’Or, considered the highest honor in world cinema.
As of Thursday morning, when festival general delegate Thierry Frémaux unveiled the 2019 official selection, Cannes and Netflix have yet to come to a resolution. But on the other fronts, the numbers have shifted.
Four films directed by women — Jessica Hausner’s “Little Joe,” Mati Diop’s “Atlantique,” Céline Sciamma’s “Portrait of the Young Lady on Fire” and Justine Triet’s “Sibyl” — have been selected to compete for the Palme and other jury prizes, marking a slight improvement over the usual two or three, and tying a record previously set by the festival in 2011. Thirteen of the 51 filmmakers (a little over 25%) announced in the overall selection Thursday are women.
Among American directors, Terrence Malick’s World War II drama “A Hidden Life” and Ira Sachs’ “Frankie,” an ensemble picture starring Isabelle Huppert, will join Jim Jarmusch’s previously announced “The Dead Don’t Die” in competition. The Hollywood studios will be represented by Dexter Fletcher’s “Rocketman,” a biopic starring Taron Egerton as Elton John, which will receive an out-of-competition world premiere ahead of its May release through Paramount pictures.
Not announced as part of the lineup Thursday — but very much a topic of discussion — was “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino’s dark comedy set in 1969 Los Angeles and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. Although Frémaux said the film is still being edited, he left the door open for it to join the lineup. He also noted that more titles would be announced in the weeks to come, as the selection was only “90%” complete.
Should Tarantino’s film belatedly join the lineup, it would make the festival’s 72nd edition one of its starriest in a while. The event is already expected to get off to a red-carpet-friendly start with the opening-night gala for Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die,” a small-town zombie comedy with an ensemble that includes Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Chloë Sevigny and Tilda Swinton.
The festival runs May 14-25.
This post will be updated.
Here are the films chosen for the Cannes Film Festival's 2019 official selection:
COMPETITION
“The Dead Don’t Die” (Jim Jarmusch)
“Pain and Glory” (Pedro Almodóvar)
“The Traitor” (Marco Bellocchio)
“The Wild Goose Lake” (Diao Yinan)
“Parasite” (Bong Joon-ho)
“Young Ahmed” (Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne)
“Oh Mercy!” (Arnaud Desplechin)
“Atlantique” (Mati Diop)
“Matthias and Maxime” (Xavier Dolan)
“Little Joe” (Jessica Hausner)
“Sorry We Missed You” (Ken Loach)
“Les Misérables” (Ladj Ly)
“A Hidden Life” (Terrence Malick)
“Bacurau” (Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles)
“The Whistlers” (Corneliu Porumboiu)
“Frankie” (Ira Sachs)
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (Céline Sciamma)
“It Must Be Heaven” (Elia Suleiman)
“Sibyl” (Justine Triet)
OUT OF COMPETITION
“The Best Years of a Life” (Claude Lelouch)
“Rocketman” (Dexter Fletcher)
“Too Old to Die Young — North of Hollywood, West of Hell” (Nicolas Winding Refn)
“Diego Maradona” (Asif Kapadia)
“La Belle Époque” (Nicolas Bedos)
MIDNIGHT SCREENING
“The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil” (Lee Won-tae)
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
“Family Romance, LLC” (Werner Herzog)
“Tommaso” (Abel Ferrara)
“Share” (Pippa Bianco)
“For Sama” (Waad Al Kateab, Edward Watts)
“Être Vivant et Le Savoir” (Alain Cavalier)
“Que Sea Ley” (Juan Solanas)
UN CERTAIN REGARD
“Invisible Life” (Karim Aïnouz)
“Beanpole” (Kantemir Balagov)
“The Swallows of Kabul” (Zabou Breitman and Eléa Gobé Mévellec)
“A Brother’s Love” (Monia Chokri)
“The Climb” (Michael Covino)
“Jeanne” (Bruno Dumont)
“A Sun That Never Sets” (Olivier Laxe)
“Chambre 212” (Christophe Honoré)
“Port Authority” (Danielle Lessovitz)
“Papicha” (Mounia Meddour)
“Adam” (Maryam Touzani)
“Zhuo Ren Mi Mi” (Midi Z)
“Liberté” (Albert Serra)
“Bull” (Annie Silverstein)
“Summer of Changsha” (Zu Feng)
“Evge” (Nariman Aliev)