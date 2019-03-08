Christian Petzold’s ‘Transit’ explores the loneliness of refugees in a terrifying France

“It is the loneliness of refugees,” said Petzold, whose film opens Friday in Los Angeles. “They have no biography. They have no identity. They have no passport. Nobody wants them. They sell their bodies on the street. They do cheap work. They beg, deal drugs. All these forgotten people we don’t want to see in the dark places in cheap hotels and under bridges. They only have a little energy left and out of this they try to make stories of love and loyalty to survive.”