Indie Focus: Real lies and true emotions in ‘The Farewell’

In his review for The Times, Justin Chang wrote, “That ‘Stuber’ seems well aware of Vic’s awfulness somehow makes it worse. … Stu’s righteous pushback against Vic is meant to exonerate the movie, to reassure the audience that ‘Stuber’ is itself a more sensitive and enlightened piece of summer programming than it appears. In truth, his presence doesn’t really rebuke Vic’s attitude so much as sanction it, granting the movie license to sink to the same level of crude, bludgeoning hostility. It’s not the clumsiness of the filmmaking that rankles so much as the hypocrisy.”