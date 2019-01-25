Joe Cornish on the Brexit parallels of ‘The Kid Who Would Be King’

This movie as well is trying to show the potential for good in the new generation. So I suppose it's me being optimistic, and also making kids feel that they're part of history. And their part is the evolution of society and their part is that sense of continuity with all these ancient myths and legends and historical ruins and archaeological finds. They kind of own and inherit all this history and culture, and if they don't like it, if they feel that our generation are screwing it up, then, they have the ability to fix it. And I hope they will. I hope they'll do a better job.