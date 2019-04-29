John Singleton remains on life support, despite reports of death

After suffering a major stroke, John Singleton remains on life support, his publicist told The Times on Monday morning.
The representative for the 51-year-old director clarified his condition after reports of his death surfaced.
“John is still on life support,” she told The Times. “That reporting is inaccurate.”
The Oscar-nominated director of 1991's "Boyz n the Hood" was hospitalized in intensive care after suffering a stroke on Wednesday.
“We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues,” his family said at the time.
Singleton — who also directed “Poetic Justice,” “Higher Learning,” "2 Fast 2 Furious" and the 2000 remake of "Shaft” — grew up in South Los Angeles, attended USC and produced the A&E documentary "L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later."
He also co-created the FX series “Snowfall,” about the 1980s crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles. Its third season is scheduled to begin later this year.