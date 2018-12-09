'Roma' named best picture of the year by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association

The Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. announced its 2018 winners for the best in film Sunday with top honors going to "Roma" and "If Beale Street Could Talk." The former was named best picture with "Burning" named runner-up.
Ethan Hawke was best actor for "First Reformed" with Ben Foster runner-up for his performance in "Leave No Trace." Olivia Colman took best actress for "The Favourite." Toni Collette was runner-up for "Hereditary."
Supporting actor went to Steven Yeun for his role as a morally ambiguous Gatsby-type in Lee Chang-dong's "Burning," with Hugh Grant runner-up for "Paddington 2."
Regina King won supporting actress for "If Beale Street Could Talk," with Elizabeth Debicki runner-up for "Widows."
Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty won the screenplay award for "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara were runners-up for "The Favourite."
The animation winner was Sony's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" with Disney's "Incredibles 2" runner-up.
Hannah Beachler won for production design for her work on "Black Panther" with Fiona Crombie runner-up for her work on "The Favourite."
Alfonso Cuaron won for cinematography for "Roma." James Laxton was s runner-up for his work on "If Beale Street Could Talk."
Joshua Altman and Bing Lu took the award for editing on "Minding the Gap" with Alfonso Cuaron and Adam Gough runners-up for "Roma."
Nicolas Brittell took the award for music for the score of "If Beale Street Could Talk." Justin Hurwitz was named runner-up for his score on "First Man."
Sandi Tan's "Shirkers" won for documentary/nonfiction film with "Minding the Gap" runner-up.
The Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Award was given to Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson and Guy Maddin's "The Green Fog."