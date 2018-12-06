Golden Globes nominations shut out female film directors — again

One might argue that women have been left out of the awards’ directing category because, well, women don’t direct enough movies — and that’s probably part of the problem too. In fact, the latest “Celluloid Ceiling” study, conducted annually by San Diego State University’s Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film, looked at 2017’s top 250 highest-grossing domestic films and found that women directed 11% of them. That’s a notch of growth compared to 2016 (7%) but still the same as that of 2000.