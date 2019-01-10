Michael Jackson's estate slams HBO documentary alleging sexual abuse

Hours later, Britain's Channel 4 and HBO announced plans to air the two-part documentary this spring, following its Sundance debut Jan. 25. In a press release, filmmakers confirmed the film follows two men now in their 30s, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who say they were befriended by Jackson when they were 7 and 10, respectively. Through what the production describes as “gut-wrenching” interviews with the men and their families, the film will explore how the men came to terms with the alleged “sustained abuse” after raising their own sons.