Popular film Oscar might have made nominations morning a mess

Ask animators how that whole separate division thing has gone for them. Only two animated features — stone-cold classics “Up” and “Toy Story 3” — have been nominated for best picture since the 2001 creation of the animated feature Oscar, and those were the two (and only) years that academy members could list 10 movies on their nominations ballots. (A return to that listing of 10, by the way, would go a long way to getting more popular movies nominated for best picture.)