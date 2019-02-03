'Clemency,' 'One Child Nation' lead a diverse mix of Sundance Film Festival award winners

The section's audience award went to Richard Ladkani's "Sea of Shadows" about the nearly extinct vaquita whale, and directing award to Mads Brügger for "Cold Case Hammarskjold," an investigation into the death of a U.N. secretary-general. An additional special jury award for "no borders" went to "Midnight Traveler," in which director Hassan Fazili chronicles his own experience as an Afghan refugee.