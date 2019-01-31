Jennifer Kent’s ‘The Nightingale’ and Joanna Hogg’s ‘The Souvenir’ bring boldly personal visions to Sundance

Nobody hurled any sexist slurs at “The Nightingale” in Park City, as far as I could tell. Still, I couldn’t help but overhear the loud cluck of several disapproving male tongues in the lobby after the screening, propelled by a kind of audibly gendered disgust at Kent’s ambitions: It wasn’t just that the movie was bad, which would have been a defensible (if incorrect) view, but that it was too crude, too gratuitous, too misguided, clearly the work of a director — a female director — in over her head. I couldn’t disagree more. Jennifer Kent knows precisely what she’s doing, and even her detractors should be smart enough to recognize it.