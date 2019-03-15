California Sounds: A new East Africa-inspired album from Dexter Story, and a quartet of Paisley Underground bands cover each other

Add in four more: The Bangles, the Three O’Clock, the Dream Syndicate and Rain Parade, all of whom recently reconvened in service of “3 x 4.” The bands were part of the so-called Paisley Underground movement of the early ’80s, and they achieved various levels of renown — the Bangles hit the biggest — across the decade. Though each was distinctive in its own way, all professed an affection for the psychedelic pop and rock music that came out of the region in the mid- and late 1960s.