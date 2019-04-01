Issa Rae, LeBron James and more react to Nipsey Hussle's death

Rapper Nipsey Hussle, who helped bring back Los Angeles roller rink favorite World on Wheels and detailed to The Times in 2018 how he had developed a deep love of music and technology, was killed Sunday. The shocked reaction from the Hollywood community was swift.
Rapper Meek Mill offered some larger commentary, saying: “Broke me.... we really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in .. I’m tired ... prayers for my brother and his family.”
Many others expressed their horror at the killing, as well as their admiration and concern for his family.
The rapper’s death went beyond the music community. Entertainment and sports figures like director Ava DuVernay and Lakers star LeBron James also felt the loss.