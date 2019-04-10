Coachella set times announced

Open your calendars and turn on your alerts: Goldenvoice has announced the set times for the 2019 Coachella Music and Arts Festival. Posted to social media with a simple directive — “plan accordingly” — the schedule lays out the many ways in which fans will be navigating stages and set times.
For example, fans of both rapper-singer-musician Anderson .Paak and Spanish flamenco superstar Rosalia will be sprinting from the Coachella stage to the Mojave tent around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Country singer Kacey Musgraves will handle the coveted sundown set that same night.
Friday headliner Childish Gambino will hit the stage at 11:25 p.m., the second of a one-two punch starting with fellow Georgian Janelle Monáe.
On Saturday, fans of Wiz Khalifa will be able to shift their attentions directly to Tame Impala, and earlier in the evening, followers of hit maker Juice WRLD will be able to seamlessly drift toward electronic innovator Aphex Twin. Billie Eilish, the current holder of the top album in the country, will play the Outdoor stage at 9:35 p.m.
Sunday’s sunset offerings are going to call for some hard decisions: Puerto Rican trap-reggaeton chart-topper Bad Bunny or the transcendent Midwest rap queen Lizzo? Bedroom singer-songwriter-producer Clairo or Compton rapper YG?
Sunday’s biggest set will occur at 10:30 p.m., when an uncontested Ariana Grande will gather the masses at the main Coachella stage, followed immediately by Kaytranada.