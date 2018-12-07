2019 Grammy Award nominations: Everything you need to know

The nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards are set to be revealed today in Los Angeles in all 84 categories. This marks the first time the top four categories — album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and new artist of the year --- will expand to eight slots. Who received the most nods? Who is among this year’s snubs and surprises? Will 2019 be a repeat of #GrammysSoMale? Keep this page bookmarked throughout the day for the full nominations list and analysis from The Times music team. The 61st Grammy Awards take place Sunday, Feb. 10 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.