Grammys look now to take charge of the music industry’s diversity problems

Gerson, who signed a teenage Keys to her first publishing deal, started the event by introducing a brief video that Keys recorded for the occasion. Keys will host Sunday’s prime time award ceremony for the first time and congratulated the audience for the progress made over the past year. Calling the meeting “just the beginning,” she urged attendees to “make this all about the successes we’ve had so far and planning for an amazing, unstoppable future. Let’s get it!”