Why the fight for a Grammy is tougher, and more expensive, than ever

“What you often hear about the Grammys is complaints about injustices of who didn’t win,” said music mogul Clive Davis, 86. “A lot of people in the past have expressed the idea that the Grammys are out of touch, steeped in the past, not current enough. So if the effect [of ‘for your consideration’ campaigns] is that these ads highlight the number of nominees, if it helps restore the value of the Grammys, then I have no problem with it.”