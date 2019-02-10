'A Star Is Born' bests 'Black Panther' in early Grammys

“Shallow” won the Grammy for song written for visual media. The famously heartrending single, performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, was the centerpiece of the hit film “A Star Is Born.”
The win for the single, co-written and produced by Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, is the first of several that “Shallow” could take home Sunday. The single is also up for record and song of the year, and would be the first soundtrack single to win either award in two decades.
“Shallow” beat compositions from “Black Panther,” “Coco,” “Call Me by Your Name” and “The Greatest Showman.”
“Black Panther” score composer Ludwig Goransson did win the trophy for soundtrack for visual medial. Singles from “Black Panther” and “A Star Is Born” will compete this evening in record and song of the year categories.